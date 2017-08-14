Gas leak causes business evacuations, road closure in Idaho Falls

Updated at 10:50 am, August 14th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A gas leak caused emergency crews to close part of Sunnyside Rd. near Yellowstone Highway around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

A construction company struck a gas line with a backhoe near Maverik, according to Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Intermountain Gas Company responded to the incident.

Maverik and a welding shop were evacuated and westbound traffic was temporarily shut down on Sunnyside Rd.

The gas leak took about an hour to repair and the area is back open again.