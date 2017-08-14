Weather Sponsor
Gas leak causes business evacuations, road closure in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 10:50 am, August 14th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Emergency crews were called to a gas leak Monday morning at Sunnyside Rd. and Yellowstone Highway. | Photos: Natalia Hepworth

IDAHO FALLS — A gas leak caused emergency crews to close part of Sunnyside Rd. near Yellowstone Highway around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

A construction company struck a gas line with a backhoe near Maverik, according to Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Intermountain Gas Company responded to the incident.

Maverik and a welding shop were evacuated and westbound traffic was temporarily shut down on Sunnyside Rd.

The gas leak took about an hour to repair and the area is back open again.

Natalia Hepworth

