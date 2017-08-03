UPDATE: Farm building burns in Sugar City near Highway 33

Updated at 5:22 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

SUGAR CITY — A building holding farm equipment is burning near Idaho Highway 33.

Fire officials from Madison Fire Department and Central Fire District were called to the quonset hut at 1419 North 7th West in Madison County near the Driggs-Jackson exit. The incident occurred at about 5 p.m.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com there was some kind of explosion in the building, which started the fire. The blaze also spread to the surrounding grassland, before firefighters got a handled on it.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

