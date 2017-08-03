Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

UPDATE: Farm building burns in Sugar City near Highway 33

Local

0  Updated at 5:22 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. | Courtesy Mollie Nelson-Hill

SUGAR CITY — A building holding farm equipment is burning near Idaho Highway 33.

Fire officials from Madison Fire Department and Central Fire District were called to the quonset hut at 1419 North 7th West in Madison County near the Driggs-Jackson exit. The incident occurred at about 5 p.m.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com there was some kind of explosion in the building, which started the fire. The blaze also spread to the surrounding grassland, before firefighters got a handled on it.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Courtesy Kariann Emery

Courtesy Heather Galbraith
NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Local deputy named National School Resource Officer of the Year

25 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

DAVE SAYS: First, get a real job

31 Jul 2017

Dave Ramsey, The Dave Ramsey Show

Cupcake-loving pet peacock escapes from Idaho Falls yard

27 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Flood advisory issued for Bonneville County

26 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 