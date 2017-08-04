UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire in field full of abandoned cars

Updated at 3:14 pm, August 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A fire sent massive plumes of black smoke along North Woodruff Avenue Friday afternoon.

Idaho Falls police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and 12 engines from Idaho Falls Fire responded to a blaze behind Creative Auto at 2100 North Woodruff around 2:45 p.m.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire started in a field behind the auto shop that is full of abandoned cars.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said fire officials were concerned about the tires and fuel in the vehicles igniting.

At least three vehicles were burned in the fire, and as of 3:15 p.m., it appeared the fire was almost under control.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.