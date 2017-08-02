Firefighters issue warning after barn nearly burns

Updated at 3:41 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of control and nearly burned a barn Wednesday afternoon.

It started on the 7900 block of Riverfront Drive around 2:30 p.m. It burned 3 to 4 acres, and firefighters were able to save the barn. However, it did damage farm equipment.

Idaho Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Radford told EastIdahoNews.com there’s a lesson in this — although there isn’t a burn ban in Bonneville County, people shouldn’t be lighting fires as conditions are too extreme.

Temperatures this week in Bonneville County are running in the high 80s to mid 90s with low humidity.



