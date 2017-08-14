Gas prices on the rise ahead of solar eclipse

Updated at 8:56 am, August 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — You may want to head to the gas pump and fill up early this week as prices are expected to rise ahead of the total solar eclipse next Monday.

The average price for a regular gallon of unleaded fuel has gone from $2.56 to $2.65 over the past week in Idaho, according to AAA, and gasoline demand nationwide reached a new weekly record of nearly 10 million barrels a day.

“In addition to the upcoming eclipse, we’re in a time of year when gas prices are climbing because of demand,” AAA spokeswoman Marie Dodds tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Demand was already enough to put upward pressure on pump prices.”

The anticipated migration to observe the total eclipse in east Idaho will likely drive increases at gas stations and AAA warns that communities may experience fuel shortages.

“Some of these small towns may have a record number of visitors and gas stations and consumers need to be prepared,” Dodds says.

The 2017 demand average over the past four weeks is about one percent ahead of the same four week period last year. With summer demand in high gear, drivers can expect pump prices to keep rising through August, according to AAA.

“Consumers should fill up in advance of the eclipse and keep their tank about half full if at all possible,” Dodds says.

Idahoans are paying about 20 cents a gallon more for gas compared to the national average, which is $2.35 for regular unleaded. That’s 23 cents more than in the second week of August last year.