Grand Teton park rangers recover body of deceased climber

0

Updated at 10:27 am, August 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Rangers recovered the body of a deceased climber in Grand Teton National Park on Friday. The body was identified as that of Alexander Kenan, 24, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

A commercial mountain guide and his client discovered Kenan’s body as they were rappelling down from Peak 11,840, a notable obstacle along the traverse between Teewinot Mountain and Mount Owen. The guide notified Jenny Lake Rangers of the discovery at 10:15 a.m.

Two rangers were flown by the Teton Interagency Contract Helicopter to a backcountry landing zone near the summit of peak 11,840. The rangers made three rappels down to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and prepared Kenan’s body for extraction by helicopter long line.

Kenan’s body was flown to Lupine Meadows at 3:30 p.m. Shortly thereafter, a Teton County deputy coronerand investigating rangers were able to identify the body as that of Kenan’s.

Kenan’s body was found among rocks approximately 400 feet below Peak 11,840 on the peak’s southwest side. He was found with a climbing rope, helmet, and climbing gear appropriate for the terrain. Due to the location and condition of the body, rangers believe Kenan died from a fall within the past week.

There are no known witnesses to the incident which led to Kenan’s death. The incident is under investigation by the Jenny Lake Rangers.

They request anyone who was climbing in the Teewinot Mountain or Mount Owen area on or after Aug. 21 to call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301 whether or not they saw Kenan.