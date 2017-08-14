“Great Outdoors Bandit” Arrested in Los Angeles

Updated at 5:16 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Idaho.

LOS ANGELES – On Sunday, August 13, 2017, Josue Daniel Alfaro, a/k/a Danny Alfaro, a/k/a the “Great Outdoors Bandit,” was arrested, pursuant to an arrest warrant for bank robbery, at the Los Angeles International Airport while attempting to board a Wow Airlines flight to Brussels, Belgium.

Previously, on Friday, August 11, 2017, Mr. Alfaro was charged by criminal complaint in the District of Idaho with bank robbery, and an arrest warrant issued. According to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint, which was unsealed today, the following banks were robbed on the following dates by a person matching Mr. Alfaro’s description and wearing a baseball-style cap and sunglasses:

-On December 21, 2016, the U.S. Bank at 10500 West Overland Road in Boise, Idaho;

-On December 21, 2016, the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 South Celebration Avenue in Meridian, Idaho;

-On March 24, 2017, the Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho;

-On May 24, 2017, the Alpine Credit Union at 351 East 800 South in Orem, Utah;

-On August 7, 2017, the Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho;

-On August 7, 2017, the Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 East Fairview Avenue in Meridian, Idaho;

-On August 7, 2017, the Clarity Federal Credit Union at 555 South Meridian Road in Meridian, Idaho.

According to the affidavit, on August 7, 2017, a person matching Mr. Alfaro’s description appeared at the Idaho Independent Bank in Mountain Home, Idaho. The person was not wearing sunglasses or disguising his face in any way. The person requested to exchange $1,500 in $100 bills for $50 bills. The bank denied the request and provided photographs of the person’s face and the vehicle he was driving – a black Mitsubishi Outlander – to law enforcement. A vehicle appearing to be a black Mitsubishi Outlander was also photographed during the August 7, 2017 robbery of the Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Meridian.

According to the affidavit, on August 9, 2017, the FBI sent out a media release of the Idaho Independent Bank surveillance photographs. Two people – an acquaintance and Mr. Alfaro’s brother – positively identified Mr. Alfaro as the person in the photographs.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Alfaro’s brother advised law enforcement that, on August 5, 2017, Mr. Alfaro and his sister drove in a rental car from their residence in Los Angeles, California to the family’s residence in Utah. On the morning of August 7, 2017, Mr. Alfaro borrowed his mother’s black Mitsubishi Outlander, left the residence in Utah, and did not return until two days later. On the morning of August 10, 2017, Mr. Alfaro argued with his sisters and appeared to have cried. Mr. Alfaro’s brother learned that the argument was initiated when Mr. Alfaro’s sisters confronted Mr. Alfaro about the bank surveillance photographs in the media. Mr. Alfaro drove back to California in the rental car.

On Monday, August 14, 2017, Mr. Alfaro had his initial appearance and arraignment on the criminal complaint before the United States Magistrate Court for the Central District of California. Mr. Alfaro was detained and will be transported to the District of Idaho for trial.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Customs and Border Protection, Boise Police Department, and Meridian Police Department.

A criminal complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.