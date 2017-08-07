Ground broken on new Broadway project in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Officials gathered Monday morning to break ground on The Broadway, a two-building business development project that will be constructed at the corner of West Broadway St. and Memorial Drive in downtown Idaho Falls.
The Broadway will include a central plaza for food, music and entertainment.
Bank of Idaho, Parsons, Beahle & Latimer, Smokin Fins and Lucy’s Pizzeria will be among the tenants. Building A will house single story retail businesses and Building B will house retail and restaurants on the first floor with office space on the second floor.
Construction is expected to last 18 months.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff