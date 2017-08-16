Help a child go back to school as you listen to the Famous Undercover Party Band

Weather Sponsor
0  Updated at 8:22 am, August 16th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The “Live United Summer Concert” invites attendees to come to Snake River Landing Thursday night and enjoy great music as well as filling backpacks for those in need.

Fluor Idaho purchased nearly 300 backpacks for volunteers to fill.

Fluor, along with ICCU and others, are inviting the community to participate in a school supply drive that will support low-income families heading back to school through The Haven, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, Family Crisis Center and The Salvation Army.

“Fluor Idaho is committed to being an active corporate partner in the community,” said communications director Ann Riedesel. “Whether it be backpacks for school children, contributions supporting STEM education programs, or support of organizations such as the United Way, Fluor Idaho is committed to the betterment of the community.”

“Famous Undercover Party Band” out of Pocatello will be performing at this week’s concert.

The band plays covers from “Top-40’s” lists over the past four decades.

The group will take the stage at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing at 6 pm.

Admission is free and vendors selling food and drink will be available.

Myles Primm

