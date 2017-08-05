UPDATE: Idaho Falls man dies following crash while another man remains in ICU

Updated at 7:50 pm, August 5th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Saturday

The following is an update from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office:

As a result of injuries sustained in this crash, the passenger of the white Infinity car, Michael T. Hinckley, 21 of Idaho Falls, passed away today at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Infinity, Jacob C. Koplin, 21 of Idaho Falls, is still in ICU at EIRMC at this time.

Occupants of the Dodge pickup involved in this crash are recovering from non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge pickup was Nathaniel J. Berlier, 43 of Idaho Falls, and was traveling with his wife and two teenage daughters.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Six people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash near Bish’s RV in Idaho Falls on Friday afternoon.

Officials say a white car with two occupants crossed the center line of West 33rd North and slammed into a pickup truck transporting a boat. There were four people in the pickup, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

“There were two males in the white car (who) were the most serious of injuries. I don’t know their status right now,” Lovell said.

Lovell said a male and a female adult as well as two juvenile females were in the pick-up truck.

Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said at least one of the people involved was in critical condition.

Three ambulances responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. near the Lewisville Highway exit on U.S. Highway 20.

Authorities say at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com