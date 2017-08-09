Large leech found at Jefferson County Lake, and it may be more common than you think

Updated at 12:44 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — Nicole Lynn Adams of Ashton was recently enjoying time with family at Jefferson County Lake when things got a little interesting — they found a leech.

“That was the second time we’ve been there in about a week and a half,” she said. “We were there July 22 and then we went again Aug. 2; and both times we were sitting in about the same spot right up at the water’s edge playing in the sand and swimming. I was digging in the sand, and my 4-year-old twins and my 16-month-old baby were right at the water’s edge. My son said, ‘Mom we’re trying to catch this worm.’”

Only, it wasn’t an earthworm. It was a leech. Adams and her husband were definitely surprised.

“It was close enough to my kids that they were able to catch it,” she said. “I have never seen a leech there — that’s why I was so shocked.”

Like many east Idahoans, Adams has been swimming at Jefferson County Lake — also known as Rigby Lake — her whole life, and she’s never come across leeches before now.

Actually, according to Idaho Department Fish & Game, leeches are a lot more common than most people think. Jim Mende, staff biologist at the southeast Idaho office, said there is a species of leech found in flowing water and another species found in stagnant waters, like the one at Jefferson County Lake.

“This is something that comes with the territory,” Mende said. Most people know leeches to suck blood, but leeches are predominantly predators that swallow other invertebrates.

“The majority of leeches are looking for fish,” he added.

Since leeches aren’t necessarily looking for people, that is why people don’t usually see them in open water. But when there are a lot of people at a particular body of water, the chances are more likely that someone will come across one.

“Leeches will attempt to feed on people, but most times they are unsuccessful. If you get one on you, you simply need to pull them off,” Mende said.

Dr. Joseph Moore of Idaho Falls Pediatrics said leeches certainly aren’t pleasant, but they actually aren’t very harmful to humans and don’t pose a health threat. Leeches don’t carry disease, he said.

“The biggest concern is getting a local infection. After you take it off, wash with soap and water and watch for secondary infection where the skin is broken. They are gross, but they don’t spread disease.” He added that if you do get a leech, they’re not hard to take off. In fact, Moore has taken them off himself before.

As for Adams and her family, she still loves swimming in the lake.

“I’ve been going there my whole life. I just want people to check their kids when they leave and for everyone to be safe,” she said.