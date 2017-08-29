UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old girl found safe and sound

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports Hanna Cotterell has been located and is safe.
AMMON — A 10-year-old girl has gone missing from Bridgewater Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Hanna Cotterell was last seen at the school this afternoon. The school is near the Maverik Gas Station at Lincoln and Ammon Road.
Hanna is 4-feet-tall and weighs about 70 pound with brown hair and eyes, according to a Code Red Alert. She was last seen wearing a cameo jacket with a yellow patch, a pink shirt and black pants.
If you have any information about Hanna please call Bonneville County Sheriff Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com