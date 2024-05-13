Man claims innocence in 4th street killing and home invasion - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A man accused of first-degree murder and robbery appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lance Broncho, 23, pleaded not guilty to the felony first-degree murder of 51-year-old Eric Leask, felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony robbery, felony burglary, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Broncho appeared with his public defender, John Thomas, before District Judge Michael Whyte. Whyte said scheduling issues needed to be resolved, so a trial has not yet been scheduled.

Broncho is expected to appear for a status conference on July 22.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Background

According to court documents, an Idaho Falls Police detective was called around 9 p.m. on March 9 to investigate a shooting on the 100 block of 4th Street.

A woman who lived at the home said she and Leask woke up to an “unknown suspect breaking in their front door.”

Broncho reportedly started fighting with the woman’s son, and Leask jumped in to defend the son.

The woman said Broncho had a gun and “face tattoos near his eyes.” She told the detective she saw him shoot the gun multiple times.

In an interview with detectives, the son said he was playing video games in his bedroom when he heard a knock at the door and “loud banging.”

Lance Broncho | Bonneville County Jail

Broncho entered the house and saw the son in the living room. The son said Broncho was wearing “a mask and dark clothing,” was armed with a handgun, and yelled, “Give me everything!”

Both Leask and the son tried to “overpower” Broncho, but he was able to shoot the gun “several times,” hitting the son in the leg and hand and Leask in the shoulder/chest area.

According to the son, he gave a “cased 9 mm FN firearm to (Broncho) to get him to leave.” Broncho then ran from the home, but the residents told the detective they believed Broncho was also injured.

Both Leask and the son were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls ambulance.

Leask later died from his injuries. The son was later discharged.

Hours later, police learned of a man who had been “shot in the hand and requested help from a friend to get the bullet out of his hand and assist him in getting out of the area,” according to police reports.

Around 11 p.m., investigators found Broncho at the Teton Mesa Apartments on 885 Lomax Street.

Two of the people in the apartment initially refused to come out, starting a standoff with the SWAT team. A “chemical irritant” was introduced into the apartment, according to court documents, and Broncho surrendered.

When taken into custody, he still had a bullet in his hand, so he was taken to EIRMC for treatment.

At the hospital, Broncho allegedly told officers that earlier in the evening, he had gone to the house to get marijuana.

According to police reports Broncho admitted he had “been involved” in a disturbance at the house where he had been shot.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says they believe Broncho targeted the wrong house.

“At this time, it does not appear that Broncho had any connection to knowledge of the residents that would support his assumption that he could obtain marijuana from them,” according to an IFPD news release. “At this time, investigators believe that Broncho mistakenly targeted the house.”

At the time of the home invasion, Broncho was on federal supervised release and had an active felony warrant.

In July 2020, a grand jury indicted Broncho for federal felony assault causing serious injury for stabbing a man in the stomach on the Fort Hall reservation. He was sentenced to over three years and four months in jail.

Broncho was convicted again in April 2021 of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury on the Fort Hall reservation.

In Nov. 2023, Broncho was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. According to Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal, the charges were dismissed due to a lack of evidence from witnesses.