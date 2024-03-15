Man charged with murder following weekend shooting in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been charged with first degree murder and four other felonies following a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

Lance Broncho, 23, is also facing aggravated battery, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records. Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal also filed for penalty enhancements upon conviction for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crimes of murder and aggravated battery.

Broncho entered a home on the 100 block of 4th Street Saturday night and shot Eric Charles Leask, 51, and another person, according to court documents. Leask was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The condition of the other man is unknown.

Idaho Falls police officers found Broncho in a unit at the Teton Mesa Apartments around 11 p.m. that night. He reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out when commanded by officers.

The IFPD SWAT Team responded and introduced CS gas to the residence. Broncho surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m.

Broncho has had previous run-ins with law enforcement. He was indicted in 2020 for federal felony assault causing serious injury after he stabbed a man in Fort Hall. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail.

He was arrested again in November and charged with one count of felony aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat. According to Neal, the case was dismissed in January due to a lack of evidence from witnesses.

Idaho Falls police detectives served Broncho with an arrest warrant on the new charges at the Bonneville County Jail on Thursday. He is being held without bail.

If convicted of murder, Broncho could receive the death penalty or 10 years to life in prison.