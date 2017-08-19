Weather Sponsor
Non-residential structure burns in Sugar City

Rexburg

0  Updated at 8:57 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Derek JG

SUGAR CITY — A non-residential structure is burning near the Nelson Ricks Creamery in Madison County.

The Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1095 North 16th East, just north of the Sugar City Cemetery at about 8 p.m.

It appeared an outbuilding or shed had caught fire and was threatening a residential structure, according to Assistant Fire Chief Troyce Miskin.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this point.

Three water tenders and three structure engines were deployed and Madison had requested assistance from Fremont County.

This is a developing story, more details will be posted as they become available.

Natalia Hepworth

