Person killed, 2 injured in boating accident at Ririe Reservoir

Updated at 4:37 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

RIRIE RESERVOIR — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a Blacktail Park boating accident Monday afternoon at the Ririe Reservoir.

Three adults were in the boat around 3:15 p.m. when they somehow fell out and were hit by the watercraft, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Bystanders tried to assist the victims while emergency responders were called to the reservoir. The boat spun out of control before running out of gas.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the third occupant was taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance.

Investigators are on scene working to determine how and why the incident occurred.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dive Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and Idaho Falls Ambulance all responded to the crash.

CORRECTION:A former version of this article incorrectly named Ririe Reservoir and Blacktail Park. That has been corrected. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.