Why this Texas woman, who can’t get home, broke down when she saw Idahoans donating food today

Updated at 7:11 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A Texas woman who has been stuck in east Idaho since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last week has two words for everyone who is donating to the relief effort.

Thank you.

Dawn Davis came to Idaho Falls two weeks ago to visit her mother and witness the total solar eclipse.

She was supposed to fly home to Friendswood, Texas late week but decided to stay in Idaho until Harvey passed.

Little did she know that her family would be evacuated and her neighborhood would be covered in five feet of water.

It may be early next week before she can get home as airlines are full of other Texans and first responders.

Davis heard about the Melaleuca food drive held Thursday at the Melaleuca Distribution Center. She decided to stop by and says she broke down crying because of what she saw.

