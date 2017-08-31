Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Why this Texas woman, who can’t get home, broke down when she saw Idahoans donating food today

Local

0  Updated at 7:11 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — A Texas woman who has been stuck in east Idaho since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last week has two words for everyone who is donating to the relief effort.

Thank you.

Dawn Davis came to Idaho Falls two weeks ago to visit her mother and witness the total solar eclipse.

She was supposed to fly home to Friendswood, Texas late week but decided to stay in Idaho until Harvey passed.

Little did she know that her family would be evacuated and her neighborhood would be covered in five feet of water.

It may be early next week before she can get home as airlines are full of other Texans and first responders.

Davis heard about the Melaleuca food drive held Thursday at the Melaleuca Distribution Center. She decided to stop by and says she broke down crying because of what she saw.

Watch the powerful interview with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton in the video player above.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho family evacuated days after moving to Houston

30 Aug 2017

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Sarah’s Candy Cottage closing after 20 years in east Idaho

22 Aug 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Two-vehicle crash spills bales across road in St. Anthony

26 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

1,330-acre wildfire burning in Butte County

31 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 