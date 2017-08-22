UPDATE: Investigators seeking information on fatal boat crash

Updated at 2:49 pm, August 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the Ririe Reservoir at the Blacktail Park yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dep. Mike Vasquez through dispatch at 208-529-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY



The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Emergency personnel responded to a boating incident at Blacktail Park on the Ririe Reservoir involving a boat operated by Mike Kingston, 63 of Idaho Falls. Kingston had two other occupants in the boat with him, Neal Jenkins, 68 of Centerville, UT and his wife Elaine Jenkins, 65 also of Centerville, UT.

While completing a turn on the water, all three individuals were ejected and then struck by the boat as it turned in circles around them. After the boat stopped, nearby boaters were able to get to all three subjects and start life-saving efforts on their way to the boat ramp.

Emergency personnel arrived and began treatment before transporting Kingston by Air Idaho Rescue helicopter and Neal Jenkins by Idaho Falls Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center (EIRMC).

Elaine Jenkins was deceased on scene due to injuries received from the boat. Neal Jenkins was treated at EIRMC and succumbed to his injuries later in the day. Kingston is still being treated at EIRMC at this time.

This incident is still under investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and further information is not available at this time.

We would like to thank witnesses and bystanders for their quick response and assistance in getting the victims from the water and beginning life-saving efforts. The quick action and information given to dispatch was very beneficial for our Law Enforcement and Medical Personnel responding to the scene.

As a reminder, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like everyone to enjoy our water recreation areas safely. Utilize safety gear and equipment on your vessel and those riding along. Accidents and unforeseen hazards on the water can happen very quickly, often too fast to retain a life jacket or take other safety measures before injuries can occur. Practice safe boating and be prepared as best you can for emergencies.