UPDATE: Police find owner of weapon discovered on Rexburg street

Rexburg

0  Updated at 1:45 pm, August 7th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

Rexburg Police say the owner of the weapon has come forward and claimed the bag.

“EastIdahoNews.com posted the story and within a few minutes, the guy called us up,” Rexburg Police Captain Randy Lewis says.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for the owner of a weapon left inside of a bag that was discovered Saturday evening on the 800 block of West Main St. near Maverik.

Capt. Randy Lewis says it appears the bag fell out of a vehicle and the owner may not be aware that it’s missing.

Lewis declined to provide specific information on the weapon but said the owner should be able to describe it to officers.

If the weapon belongs to you, contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.

Nate Eaton

