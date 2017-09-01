Two men injured, horse killed after crash near Twin Falls

Updated at 4:05 pm, September 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls driver and his passenger survived a harrowing encounter with a horse Friday morning.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responded to a horse vs. van crash at about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Jacob R. Delmar, 23, of Twin Falls, and an unnamed passenger were traveling northbound on US-93 when the horse entered the roadway, sheriff spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. The 2003 Dodge Caravan collided with the animal, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

The horse, which was killed on impact, was among several that had escaped the fence of a nearby field, Stewart said.

Delmar and his passenger were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

No citations were issued.