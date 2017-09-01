Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Two men injured, horse killed after crash near Twin Falls

Local

0  Updated at 4:05 pm, September 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Courtesy Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls driver and his passenger survived a harrowing encounter with a horse Friday morning.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responded to a horse vs. van crash at about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Jacob R. Delmar, 23, of Twin Falls, and an unnamed passenger were traveling northbound on US-93 when the horse entered the roadway, sheriff spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. The 2003 Dodge Caravan collided with the animal, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

The horse, which was killed on impact, was among several that had escaped the fence of a nearby field, Stewart said.

Delmar and his passenger were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

No citations were issued.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Former Idaho governor Cecil Andrus passes away at 85

25 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

5-year-old wandering alone hit by car in Meridian

31 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho Falls man pleads guilty to child porn charge after vandalism on BLM land

25 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Deer Park Fire now 65 percent contained; minimal fire activity

27 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 