Man arrested for exposing himself to Walmart employee

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a female Walmart employee reported that a male had exposed himself to the employee at the Idaho Falls Walmart at about 2:00 a.m. earlier that same day. Dispatch recognized this crime had also occurred in the Ammon Walmart on the evening of Nov. 4, 2017.

Officers were able to investigate and find that a 20-year-old male, Braxton Collins, from Idaho Falls, was the suspect in both crimes. They also discovered that Braxton had several warrants.

Officers were able to locate Braxton and arrest him without incident for the warrants.

When interviewed, Braxton admitted to his indecent exposure and was summonsed.