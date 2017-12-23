After a year of hardship, Secret Santa surprises young couple with early Christmas gift

Share This

A Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help him give away $200,000 to deserving people and families living in east Idaho. From now until Christmas, Santa’s “elves” will be delivering surprises to many in our community. Some of the deliveries will be recorded – many will not. If you’d like to nominate someone for a Secret Santa surprise, click here.

Justin Fisher works hard to support his family and his wife, Kaity, works hard at home taking care of their three little boys all under the age of 3.

Their youngest are 22-month-old twins and one of the boys has asthma and severe allergies that have landed him in the emergency room several times. The other little guy has a physical disability and has just received a brace to try and help him walk.

The Fishers were able to buy their first home a few months ago and were excited as they had managed to put a small amount aside to fix up the home as it is an older house.

Right after they moved in, Kaity lost an unborn child and nearly her life from an ectopic pregnancy. Justin lost time from work and then their car broke down.

They have been unable to get much needed carpet and working thermostats for their home. Carpet is needed for their little boy who has allergies and thermostats are needed to help regulate the heat in the bedrooms.

Secret Santa decided to help the Fishers out and asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to visit them with a Christmas gift.