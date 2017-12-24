Creating Christmas with author Richard Paul Evans

In the days leading up to Christmas, EastIdahoNews.com will post conversations with individuals who have produced work designed to help others feel the spirit of Christmas. We are calling these conversations “Creating Christmas” because the men and women behind these holiday projects make it Christmas for people of all ages. Our fourth and final conversation is with Richard Paul Evans.

When Richard Paul Evans wrote “The Christmas Box,” he had no idea it would become a national bestseller.

The story was intended to be a gift for his daughter. The response to it was so strong, people requested he publish it. Since then, he continues to write Christmas books every year. His latest one, “The Noel Diary,” was released November 7.

“‘The Noel Diary’ is about putting the past behind us, moving on and forgiving,” Evans told EastIdahoNews.com

On Thanksgiving day, “The Mistletoe Inn,” another one of Evans’ Christmas books, became the number one movie of the day on any network. It aired on the Hallmark channel.

The New York Times has dubbed Evans the King of Christmas fiction.

Christmas is not the only thing Evans is known for. He is also the author of “The Walk” series, the “Michael Vey” series, which is being developed into a TV series, and he is currently working on the second installment of the “Broken Road” series.

He also started Christmas Box International, a charity for abused and neglected children. Tribe of Kyngs is his latest project to “save men.”

“Men are in crisis right now,” Evans says, noting that men today are isolated and are being marginalized by the media and society.

We spoke with Evans while he was on the road to talk about his work.

CREATING CHRISTMAS WITH RICHARD PAUL EVANS

