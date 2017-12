Parents of 7 kids, including triplets and twins, had no idea Secret Santa was about to surprise them

Share This

A Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help him give away $200,000 to deserving people and families living in east Idaho. From now until Christmas, Santa’s “elves” will be delivering surprises to many in our community. Some of the deliveries will be recorded – many will not. If you’d like to nominate someone for a Secret Santa surprise, click here.

Vallie Harris is the mother of 1-year-old triplets and step-mother to 7-year-old twins, an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old.

She and her husband, Lee, recently moved in with Vallie’s parents due to financial difficulties.

They are in the process of repairing a used single wide trailer and have run into many problems including broken windows (when it was being leveled), broken water and sewer lines, power issues, rotten flooring and the furnace having to be replaced.

They are a hard working family who Secret Santa decided to surprise with a special gift.