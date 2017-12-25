Secret Santa Special: Watch all of the 2017 Surprises

A few weeks ago, a Secret Santa approached EastIdahoNews.com and asked if we would help him give away $200,000 to deserving families in east Idaho.

This is the third year in a row that we’ve distributed money – although the amount doubled in 2017 compared to $100,000 the Secret Santa gave away in both 2015 and 2016.

We put the call out and the webpage to nominate individuals had nearly 14,000 visits. The response was overwhelming and Secret Santa wishes he could help everyone.

In the end, nearly 40 families received financial assistance from Secret Santa this Christmas. Many of the surprises were recorded. Many were not.

The video special above is a collection of some of the surprises we were able to pull off this holiday season.

While the recipients will never know his name, they’ll never forget his generosity.