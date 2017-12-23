Secret Santa surprises single mother of 9 while she’s working at Barnes & Noble

A Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help him give away $200,000 to deserving people and families living in east Idaho. From now until Christmas, Santa’s “elves” will be delivering surprises to many in our community. Some of the deliveries will be recorded – many will not. If you’d like to nominate someone for a Secret Santa surprise, click here.

Bernadine Nel was born and raised in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and immigrated to South Africa to escape the terrorism and war that riddled her country at the time.

When she turned 18, Bernadine moved to America to attend school at Ricks College. She has been here ever since.

Bernadine has had an extremely hard life, according to friends and family members, and without going into specifics, she deserves a break.

This single mother of nine children works 40-60 hours a week to help her family and her coworkers say she is inspiring and amazing.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com to deliver a special gift to Bernadine while she was working at Barnes and Noble.