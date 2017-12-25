Woman who lost everything in massive fire breaks down while receiving Secret Santa gift

A Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help him give away $200,000 to deserving people and families living in east Idaho. From now until Christmas, Santa’s “elves” will be delivering surprises to many in our community. Some of the deliveries will be recorded – many will not. If you’d like to nominate someone for a Secret Santa surprise, click here.

On Nov. 15, Sandra Bingham lost everything after her house burned to the ground.

She had lived in the home for decades and everything that was left from her late husband, her parents and her siblings was destroyed. In a matter of hours, she watched it all turn to ash.

Sandra’s friends say she is one of the most selfless people they know. She is always putting others before her and now, in her senior years, she is working to rebuild her life.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to surprise her with a special gift.