Young family, with father battling cancer, surprised with Secret Santa gift

A Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help him give away $200,000 to deserving people and families living in east Idaho. From now until Christmas, Santa’s “elves” will be delivering surprises to many in our community. Some of the deliveries will be recorded – many will not. If you’d like to nominate someone for a Secret Santa surprise, click here.

Karl Dahle is an agriculture and welding teacher at North Fremont High School in Ashton.

A few years ago, he bravely suffered through Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the young father recently found out that the cancer has returned.

Over the summer, he and his family bought a lot and started building a new home to better suit them. Karl spent most of the summer working on the house by himself.

Since the cancer has returned, he has been too weak to continue on the house but the community of Ashton has stepped up and put in many hours of volunteer work to help get his house winterized.

Karl and his wife have two little girls and, as a teacher, he has made an impact on so many students

Secret Santa decided to give the Dahle family an early Christmas gift.