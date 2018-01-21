Idaho State Police patrol car vandalized

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police say one of their patrol cars was vandalized and the public is asked to help in finding the vandals.

A photo, tweeted by ISP, shows there is major damage to the front window of the car that was near Shoup and Broadway in Idaho Falls.

One of our patrol cars was vandalized near Shoup and Broadway in downtown Idaho Falls. Call IFPD if you have information. ISP knows our community supports us and the service we provide. Good will always win and triumph over evil. #CommunityStrong pic.twitter.com/vVYHerE6JD — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) January 21, 2018

“ISP knows our community supports us and the service we provide. Good will always win and triumph over evil,” the tweet reads.

Lt. Chris Weadick with ISP tells us no other information is available at this time. He says they will be looking into this further on Monday.

We will post additional information when we receive it.

If you have any information that might be helpful, call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.