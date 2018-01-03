King announces her candidacy for the State Legislature

Share This

SUGAR CITY — A local woman has announced her candidacy for the Idaho State House of Representatives.

Elaine King, 64, will be running for Idaho State House seat B for District 34. The position is currently held by Rep. Dell Raybould, 84, from Rexburg.

“My first vote was for Ronald Reagan, and I have been a Reagan Conservative ever since,” King said in a news release. “I became interested in politics in junior high school, and most of my work has been at the grassroots level.”

King has chaired the Madison County Republican Central Committee and the Legislative District 34 Committee. She also created the Sugar-Salem Parent Advisory Committee and the Sugar-Salem Tennis Team.

“I think the thing that put me over the top was the traditional power that’s being given to committee chairs and a lot of bills are staying in the desks of committee chairs,” King told EastIdahoNews.com about her decision to run for office. “That was a real concern to me.”

She said one of the other issues she is concerned about is Common Core.

“We need to stand firm and repeal Common Core,” King said in a news release. “Initially, it may have been well-intentioned, but this program fails to teach essential reading and math fundamentals, requires ineffective SBAC testing and promotes left-leaning ideology. Idaho knows what is best for its students. It doesn’t need states like California and New York to shape our curriculum’s core educational values.”

Raybould told EastIdahoNews.com he has not decided yet whether or not he will seek reelection.

“Her running would not influence me whether I ran or not,” he said.

King is the first to announce her candidacy for that legislative seat. The filing deadline for any other candidates is March 9.