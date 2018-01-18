Local man accused of raping teenager

Share This

REXBURG — Police have arrested a man accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Noah Sean Della Silva, 18, from Rexburg was arrested on Tuesday on one charge of rape of a minor under 16. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents show the alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The victim, 15, allegedly left her home in Fremont County around 1:15 a.m. When her parents discovered she was gone, they called the police and told them they believed she may have gone to Della Silva’s residence.

When police arrived at his residence, they say they found Della Silva and the victim who both admitted to having consensual sexual intercourse.

When questioned, police said Della Silva told them he knew the victim was only 15-years-old.

Della Silva is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.