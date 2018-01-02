Man who called Pocatello’s flag ‘worst in North America’ now singing its praises

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The man who inspired Pocatello to hoist a new flag is now singing its praises.

In a recent episode of Roman Mars’ radio show “99% Invisible,” Mars called the flag “beautiful” adding, “it is a fine flag and I hope to see it everywhere next time I’m up there.”

“To have Roman’s stamp of approval is icing on the cake,” said former Flag Design Ad-Hoc Committee Chair Logan McDougall. “We are excited about our new flag and appreciate his kind words.”

In a 2015 TED talk, Mars called out Pocatello’s former flag as the “worst city flag in North America.” The talk has been watched by more than 4.7 million people and inspired local residents to raise a new flag for Pocatello. The Flag Design Ad-Hoc Committee was formed by the City in 2016 and after a worldwide effort, the new flag was raised over City Hall for the first time in September 2017.

Mars attended the Flag Design Ad-Hoc Committee’s first meeting in April 2016 and had this to say about his visit.

“They couldn’t have been nicer or more gracious,” Mars said. “I had a fantastic time there.”

To listen to the episode and his comments on Pocatello’s flag, visit 99percentinvisible.org/episode/mini-stories-volume-3.

For more information on Pocatello’s flag, visit flag.pocatello.us.