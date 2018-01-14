New details released about semi crash near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A crash between a car and a semi-truck in Pocatello sent two people to the hospital Thursday.

The crash happened on the on-ramp to Interstate 86 coming from Interstate 15 around 10:20 AM.

Police say the passenger car, driven by 26 year old James Scott of Chubbuck, was going northbound on I-15 when it took the on ramp onto I-86.

That’s where the road curves, but the car kept going straight, went through a dirt median, and went airborne.

The car flew into a semi that was carrying hay, and the semi rolled off the interstate.

The semi was being driven by 62-year-old Eddy Chapman of Hagerman.

Both Chapman and Scott were taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

“This is a good reminder that, you know, the semi-truck here was driving down the road and he didn’t expect a car to come literally flying through the air into the side of his truck,” Idaho State Police trooper Sgt. Andrew Nakashima told KPVI. “So it’s a good idea when you are driving to devote your full attention to the road to get where you are going safely and to always wear your seatbelt, because you never know when things are just going to happen.”

Scott was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

The medical status of the victims is not known at this time.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.