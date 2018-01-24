Officials investigating death of N. Idaho prison inmate

BOISE (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho are investigating the death of an inmate at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino.

The Idaho Department of Correction in a news release Wednesday says Alexander E. Mecklin of Lewiston collapsed in a weight room just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say staff initiated life-saving measures and an ambulance transported Mecklin to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 4:20 p.m.

The Department of Correction has asked the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino is a 580-bed men’s prison in Orofino.