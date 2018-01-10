UPDATE: 36-year-old Idaho Falls man killed in avalanche

UPDATE

Officials have called off the search for a missing man buried in an avalanche Wednesday evening.

The 36-year-old from Idaho Falls, whose name has not been released, was snowmobiling with a group of friends around 5 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson area of Fremont County when the avalanche was triggered.

“Unfortunately this has turned into a recovery mission. Members of his party found his snowmobile but we’ve been unsuccessful at locating him,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says. “The conditions became too dangerous to search for him tonight but we will be back up there as soon as we can to try and find him.”

Avalanche warnings have been issued for parts of Fremont County and Humphries says this tragic incident serves as a reminder for anyone going into the back country to be prepared.

“I would encourage everyone to use extreme caution and to carry things like beacons and avalanche bags and backpacks with shovels and probes,” Humphries says. “This is just a really sad thing.”

ORIGINAL STORY

FREMONT COUNTY — An intense search is underway for a snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche Wednesday evening and rescue crews are hoping to find the person alive.

The avalanche happened around 5 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson area of Fremont County. A group of snowmobilers was in the area and at least one of them was instantly buried in heavy snow.

“Search and Rescue are trying to locate the party and we have sheriff deputies up there as well,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This is an area for extreme recreationists. It’s pretty tough country.”

Rescue crews are battling darkness, extreme terrain and cold temperatures. Humphries is hopeful they’ll be able to make progress tonight but stresses that rescuers are being very cautious.

CLICK ON MAP TO ZOOM IN TO AVALANCHE WARNINGS



“The biggest problem is making sure our search and rescue folks don’t put themselves in jeopardy and have another avalanche,” Humphries says.

Officials did not know the identity of the snowmobiler as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

High avalanche danger warnings are in effect for many parts of Fremont County after rain and several inches of snow fell Wednesday. The National Avalanche Center is warning the public to avoid areas in the warning zone.

