Women’s march in Idaho Falls promotes political activism

IDAHO FALLS – Hundreds gathered at the second annual Power to the Polls Women’s march in Idaho Falls Saturday morning.

The purpose of the event was to encourage women’s involvement in the political arena as participants at the ballot and on the ballot.

“We are all better off when more of us are involved and contributing to the marketplace of ideas,” said Miranda Marquit, one of the event organizers, in a news release. “Not only do we need to get to the polls in greater numbers, but we also need more people participating on boards, attending council meetings, and running for office.”

Power to the Polls began at the Museum of Idaho, with remarks from Marquit and others. The color guard then led the crowd in front of the Idaho Falls Public Library, where Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper addressed the group.

“My entire life I’ve been hearing messages that equality is what matters, and therefore gender shouldn’t be a factor,” Casper said. “But gender is a factor. Women and men are different, and that’s great.”

Casper said the number of women in public office is far too low. On the federal, state and local level, Casper says, on average, only 20-percent of people in office are women. She said that’s a vast improvement from the 1980s, but things have not changed significantly for the last 25 years.

The reasons for this, according to Casper, include family priorities, privacy and negativity.

“Negativity should never become the norm in Idaho Falls,” Casper said. “Do not believe anyone who tells you ‘That’s just the way it is in politics.'”

During the event, Arantza Zabala, a local activist, said they march because they care about equality and women’s rights.

The event finished off on Memorial Drive with some closing remarks from Marquit.

“Policy is made by those who care to show up. We all need to be engaged citizens if we hope to influence the direction of our city, county, state and nation,” Marquit said in a news release.