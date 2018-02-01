CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck slams into power pole after being hit by car

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Four adults received minor injuries after a two-vehicle car crash Thursday night.

Idaho Falls Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Lomax Street and Holmes Avenue.

Police reports show a silver Chevrolet HR was traveling westbound on Lomax and appears to have run a red light, according to Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Video courtesy Murdock Manwaring Realty Group

The car hit a white GMC Sierra pickup truck headed southbound on Holmes, which caused the truck to hit a power pole resulting in a downed line.

Airbags deployed in the silver vehicle. Both people in the car, along with two people in the pickup received minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The power lines had no electricity running through them, and it didn’t result in any loss of power for nearby homes or businesses.

Idaho Falls Power, the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and the Idaho Falls Police all responded to the incident.