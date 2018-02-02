Police still searching for local man

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A local man who went missing over a week ago has still not been found.

Jimmy Rodriguez, 55, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, near the grain silos on Lindsay Boulevard.

Rodriguez is 4’11” and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has a cut on his forehead above his left eye. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue hospital pants, and a multicolor beanie.

According to a news release, the family is concerned about his well-being as they typically do not go this long without seeing him and because of potential medical issues. He is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson Holly Cook told EastIdahoNews.com all available patrol units are searching for Rodriguez and Jedidiah Hall, the teen who went missing on Jan. 22.

Please call 911 or dispatch at (208) 529-1200 with any information.