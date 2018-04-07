Dozens of geese fall from the sky into parking lot during storm

WARNING: A photo at the end of this story shows dozens of dead geese. Some may find the picture disturbing.

IDAHO FALLS — Dozens of geese plummeted from the sky during a severe hail and thunderstorm Saturday evening.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the birds suddenly fell into a parking lot near Yellowstone Highway and Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls around 7 p.m. It’s likely they were struck by lightning.

Workers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game arrived with a truck and picked up the geese, according to witnesses.

EastIdahoNews.com is working to get more information from IDFG and will post additional details as we receive them.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo