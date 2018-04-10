Eaton: A special personal announcement that’s ‘meant to be’

Let me just get this out of the way: if you’re looking for a news story, keep scrolling. This post is meant to be fun, silly and yes, a little embarrassing.

Here’s the background.

In 2012, when my wife, Erica, and I learned she was expecting our first baby, we wanted to tell our family and friends in a unique way. So I asked Juan Conde, one of the main anchors at the TV station where I was working, to help us produce a “breaking news” report.

Emerson was born in June 2013 and seven months later, Erica and I were shocked to find out we were expecting another child (that can happen after long hot summers in Virginia).

We decided to take the baby announcement videos up a notch and came up with a silly, off-tune remake of Taylor Swift’s “We are Never, Ever, Ever Getting Back Together.” The words were changed to “We are Having, Having, Having Another Baby” and before we knew it, the video had gone viral.

Dozens of websites posted stories about it, radio host Elvis Duran called it a train wreck, and Dan Harris on Good Morning America said the video said it was “a great case for autotune.” (For the record, Dan is a very nice guy and apologized on Twitter. He even sent us an autographed copy of his book).

Now here we are four years later and, thanks to Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Erica, Emerson, Everett and I are back with a new baby announcement that’s ‘meant to be.’