Person on way to hospital for emergency dies following car crash

COEUR D’ALENE — A person being taken to the hospital for a medical emergency died after being involved in a crash Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police say Annette Mitchell, 49, of Coeur d’Alene was transporting Casey Mitchell, 22, in a black 2017 Nissan Murano. They were on Ramsey Road around 8 p.m. when officers say Annette ran a red light. She allegedly struck David Delgado, who was driving a silver 2004 GMC Sierra Pickup that was eastbound on Golf Course Road.

ISP reports the Mitchells were not wearing seatbelts, but Delgado was. Everyone involved was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment.

Casey Mitchell died April 17 from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to an ISP news release. Annette Mitchell and Delgado have been released from the hospital.