UPDATE: Idaho Falls woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash

SWAN VALLEY — Idaho State Police have identified Ginger Colby, 43, of Idaho Falls as the driver of a motorcycle that crashed on U.S. Highway 26, west of Swan Valley.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Conant Valley Boat Ramp.

Police reports show Colby was driving eastbound on a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit the guardrail. Colby was separated from the bike and came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel and the bike came to rest on the westbound shoulder, according to an ISP news release. Colby was wearing a helmet.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, however, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said a ground ambulance ended up taking Colby to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Colby is listed as in critical condition, according to EIRMC spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one and a half hours.