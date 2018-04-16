UPDATE: Standoff ends with man dead from self-inflicted wounds

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

UCON – On April 16 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence located near 35th East and 113th North. Upon arrival Deputies found that a male and female adult had been in an altercation resulting in the male barricading himself inside the residence. Information on scene was the male had access to firearms and was refusing to come out.

At that time, more units were called to the scene, including the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and negotiators, as well as Idaho Falls Ambulance. A perimeter of the residence was quickly set up and for safety concerns a portion of 113th North and Hwy 20 from the Ucon exit to North County Line Rd was closed and traffic was diverted.

Deputies were able to make limited contact with the subject inside and negotiate for some time. After communications had ceased from the subject, SWAT team members ultimately made entry into the residence and located the subject deceased of apparent self-inflicted wounds.

No further information is available at this time and the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association has been requested to assist in the investigation.

Idaho State Police, Idaho Falls Police, Ucon Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with temporary road closures and traffic control. We appreciate the public’s patience and concern for safety through the duration of this incident.

