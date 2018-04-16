UPDATE: U.S. 20 back open after standoff in Ucon

Share This

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police reports U.S. 20 is back open as of 6:40 p.m.

We are waiting on an update from Bonneville County Sheriff’s office to determine the status of the standoff.

US20 IS NOW OPEN BOTH EAST AND WEST TRAVEL LANES. TRAVEL SAFELY — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) April 17, 2018

UPDATE:

As of 5:30 p.m., the police standoff at 113th North in Ucon had not changed, according to Bonneville Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

The traffic backup has worsened however, and the Idaho Transportation Department has closed U.S. Highway 20 from Rigby to the Ucon exit (315) near Idaho Falls.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UCON — A large number of Bonneville County Sheriff deputies are on 113th North in Ucon due to a man that has barricaded himself inside a home.

About 20 emergency personnel are on scene, including Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, Idaho State Police and the SWAT team. Many of the deputies have their weapons drawn.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are currently working with the man to try and get him to come out of the home. Deputies suspect he is the only person in the home.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area, but Lovell said the is no immediate threat to residents.

The sheriff’s office has blocked off about a half mile of 113th North from 35th East to 25th East. The blocked area includes Moonbeam Drive.

The Idaho Transportation Department has also shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 20 between Fairview Road and Iona Road due to the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information and will post when it is available.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com