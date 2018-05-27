A simple dessert that combines sweet, salty, and creamy all in one!
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
My Bananas Foster recipe couldn’t be easier and yet the flavors are amazing, making it a great go-to dessert. It is easy, delicious, and can be made for one, two, or ten. It takes literally minutes to put together and combines sweet and salty, cold and creamy. I’ve tried other recipes that require everything from special spices to flames, but why create confusion and possibly a kitchen fire.
This is one of my favorite recipes and something I can make without even following a recipe. No memory needed here!
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
Respond to this story