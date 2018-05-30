Biz Buzz: Domino’s Pizza opening new stores in Idaho Falls, Shelley

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

2 new Domino’s Pizza locations opening

IDAHO FALLS – A new Domino’s Pizza restaurant is now open in Idaho Falls.

Area Manager Sean McComas tells EastIdahoNews.com the third location in the Idaho Falls/Ammon area, at 1525 Lincoln Road, is a result of increasing sales at their other two locations.

“Back in October, I looked at my boss and said ‘I’m killing my people. We’re busy and we’re tired. We need another store,'” McComas says. “We were getting pulverized (every night of the week).”

McComas says the new location will allow them to better serve the community. Their hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight, with a 1 a.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Another Domino’s Pizza location is also opening in Shelley on June 11. It will be at 526 N. State Street.

“We’re growing and expanding,” McComas says. “There’s a big push within the franchise to build new stores. We jumped on it before they did because we’re so busy.”

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

If you’re looking for a part-time or summer job, McComas says they are hiring right now. To apply, CLICK HERE.

The already existing stores are at 945 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls and at 1675 Marketway in Ammon. A Rigby location opened in 2016.

BIZ BITS

POCATELLO – Thanks to Connections Credit Union, you’ll be able to get into Zoo Idaho for free Saturday, June 2. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., zoo-goers will get to meet the zoo’s resident animals for no charge. “If you haven’t stopped by Zoo Idaho in a while, Saturday is the perfect time,” Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett said in a news release. “Come take a look at all the changes we’ve made like the new bison, elk, and pronghorn exhibits as well as the progress on the home for Valkyrie, our bald eagle, and the wetland exhibit.”

IDAHO FALLS – Express Lab, a local medical laboratory is opening a second location in Idaho Falls in the Teton Medical Plaza located at 2001 S. Woodruff Suite 15B. Earlier in the year, Express Lab opened a new location at 101 E Main St, Suite 210 in Rexburg, bringing the total sites to four: two in Idaho Falls, one in Rexburg and one in Pocatello.

REXBURG – From now until Aug. 31, Fat Cats in Rexburg is offering 99-cent summer attractions. General Manager Jake Glider tells EastIdahoNews.com every attraction inside the building, minus the arcade and the movies, will be priced at 99 cents. This includes bowling, mini glow golf and billiards. For the first time, the theater will also be offering a 99 cent movie every week. “These will be movies that have already come out on DVD and been through the theater,” Glider says. These movies will play daily between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Glider also wants to remind you about their virtual reality gaming, which the theater began offering about a year ago. Stay with us for an article coming soon.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: Preventing robocalls

If you feel like your phone has been plagued with more robocalls lately, you’re not exaggerating. In the past year, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker has received over 500 reports of robocalls throughout the country. According to YouMail, the volume has skyrocketed in recent years, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April, equaling up to 112 million calls each day nationwide. April’s monthly total marks the nation’s highest robocall rate since the YouMail Robocall Index was launched in 2015.

BBB offers these tips to help prevent robocalls:

Consumers should avoid answering calls from numbers they do not recognize. Legitimate contacts will leave a detailed message. If a scammer leaves a message, this will give consumers time to think about what is being asked of them.

Just hang up. It is imperative that consumers are aware that scammers are calling and impersonating local businesses, organizations, and charities. The best thing one can do to prevent from falling victim is to hang up, find the appropriate phone number and call them directly to speak to a representative.

Find a robocall blocking app. If you plan to take matters into your own hands, consider researching apps that block robocalls on your phone. Remember to check the app’s abilities to make sure it’s the right fit for you and the price. Some apps are free, but others may require paid subscriptions.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC.

