Biz Buzz: Former I.F. restaurant being remodeled into adult novelty store

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEFS

IDAHO FALLS

Adult novelty store opening in Idaho Falls soon

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The building formerly occupied by Bubba’s BBQ on First Street and Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls will soon be the home of Adam and Eve, an adult lingerie and novelty store.

Store Manager Emily, who did not provide her last name, tells EastIdahoNews.com they are hoping to open July 1.

The owners, Kraig and Kara McGee, opened a Pocatello location in 2014, which Emily also manages. Emily says they get a lot of customers from Blackfoot and Idaho Falls who have wanted a store closer to them, which is why they chose to open an Idaho Falls location.

Emily says they provide adult products to help bring couples together emotionally, physically and sexually and have a wider selection than competing stores in the area.

“It’s a great place for couples who are exploring new ways to connect,” Emily says. “We’re educational and accepting of any gender.”

The new Idaho Falls location will become the 10th Adam and Eve store nationwide and the 5th in Idaho. The McGees started with a store in Nampa in 2007, expanded to Coeur d’Alene in 2009, and Boise in 2010. There are other locations in Washington, Oregon and Colorado.

In July, Adam and Eve will be open to customers 18 and older. Their hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Popular wood and craft store changes name, location

Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – Many people have wondered what happened to Wood Creations, a popular wood and craft store in Idaho Falls.

The building at 1574 25th East is now closed because the business is now under new ownership at a new location. Idaho Falls Wood ‘n Craft officially opened May 3 at 570 West 15th.

Owner Jennifer Mecham tells EastIdahoNews.com she bought the business from the previous owner last July before taking over as manager of Wood Creations in January.

Mecham says customers can expect the same type of inventory at Wood Creations with a few minor differences.

“We have a lot more of our own designs and projects, but it’s the same type of projects. This will give us a little more room to expand.”

Looking ahead, Mecham says she wants to offer a wide variety of projects, like scrapbooking and paper crafts.

“With Porter’s going out of business, it leaves a big hole between Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and your small town store,” Mecham says. “I don’t think I could handle being as big as Porter’s, but I do want to offer a variety of projects, ideas and finished gifts.”

Idaho Falls Wood ‘n Craft is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TRAVEL TIPS

IDAHO FALLS – Higher gas prices are here to stay – with many motorists paying the most since 2014. Nearly two million more Americans will hit the road for a Memorial Day getaway this year, bringing the total to 41.5 million travelers. Nearly 220,000 Idahoans will be among them, according to new projections by AAA.

FIND LOWEST GAS PRICES IN YOUR AREA HERE.

WEST YELLOWSTONE – Yellowstone National Park is expecting a busy summer. Park officials say summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. They remind you to expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours. CLICK HERE FOR OTHER THINGS THEY WANT YOU TO KNOW.

RELATED | YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK PRICES INCREASING IN JUNE

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: VACATION RENTAL SCAMS

As summer approaches, many people are ready for a vacation, a time to spend with family and an enjoy a new environment. As you look into a vacation rental, the Better Business Bureau urges you to beware of scammers. What you need to know in the audio below.

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Vacation rental scammers may create online listings with photos of homes that aren’t available or are owned by someone else. Phony landlords collect an advance deposit, then avoid contact with renters who may be left with nothing but a fake reservation or a rental that has no resemblance to the photos that were online.

Some warning signs of a scam include difficulty communicating with the landlord. Be skeptical; if they ask to communicate only by email or don’t list a phone number or a physical address. A request that you pay using a wire transfer or prepaid money card is a sure sign of a scam.

BBB recommends travelers do their research, look up the owner of any vacation rental by searching for their name or address online, especially if you can’t find any online reviews or evidence of complaints. Also ask for a copy of the rental contract and read it before you pay the deposit. Check if there are extra security deposits or cleaning fees. One way to safe guard yourself is to pay with a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charge later.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this topic.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

The Healing Sanctuary holds ribbon cutting

Endangered Golden Lion Tamarins find home at Idaho Falls Zoo

Museum of Natural History exhibit brings visitors closer to the Red Planet

Museum of Idaho gets $82,000 grant to promote STEM education and scholarships

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.