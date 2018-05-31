Boise football team wins championship, then saves couple in car crash

BOISE (KIVI) — A Boise football team is being heralded as heroes after saving the lives of two crash victims.

On Tuesday evening, the team came across the scene of a vehicle which had rolled over and trapped two people inside on I-95 south of Jordan Valley in Oregon

Players sprung into action, rushing out of the three vans filled with Treasure Valley kids. They ran to the aid of the people inside the vehicle, helping a man get to safety before working together to lift the car and enable a woman to become free.

The team came across the wreck as they traveled back from the 13u Rocky Mountain Football League championships, where they were able to win the title in San Jose. The Boise Black Knights are filled with players from all over the valley, according to their coach.

“It just felt amazing that we could do what we did because I don’t want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help,” Regan Magill, a player on the team who took the video, told the Idaho Statesman.