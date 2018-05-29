Emergency Alert System testing in Idaho Falls on Wednesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Emergency Management will be conducting a test of the Emergency Alert System sirens throughout Idaho Falls and Ammon on Wednesday at noon. The sirens will sound for approximately 45 seconds simultaneously.

This is ONLY a test. There is no need to call emergency services with this activation. In the event the EAS sirens are used in a real event, tune in to your local news source for information and instructions regarding the disaster and/or emergency that may be occurring.

The sirens are an outdoor warning system intended to prompt those who may not be near a radio, television or other news source during a real emergency to seek out the reason(s) for the activation.

For additional information, you may contact the Bonneville County Office of Emergency Management at (208) 529-1220 or (208) 529-1223, or tlenderink@co.bonneville.id.us.