Hay truck causes six vehicle crash on I-84

JEROME COUNTY (KIVI) — Idaho State Police are investigating a six-vehicle crash that occurred Friday on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police were dispatched to westbound I-84 around 4:30 p.m.

Police reports show the driver of a semi-truck hauling hay failed to slow down for traffic and collided with another semi near milepost 198.

Four vehicles were struck by or impacted the semi trucks, which snarled traffic and shut down both lanes for hours Friday.

Details on the vehicles are as follows:

A 2007 Peterbilt semi hauling hay, driven by Efrain Orozco Gil, 43, of Eden.

A 2012 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Robert Mullins, 67, of Twin Falls.

A 2011 International semi, driven by Patrick Kane, 54, of Edgewater, Florida.

A 2017 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Tyson Williams, 30, of Placentia, California.

A 2016 Freightliner semi, driven by Serafin Martinez, 28, of Jerome.

A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Jared Moore, 29, of Preston.

Orozco Gil and Kane were transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. There conditions are unknown.

All occupants were wearing seat belts.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.

Courtesy KIVI

Courtesy KIVI